Le’Veon Bell threatens to sit out next season if Steelers franchise him

Posted by Charean Williams on January 11, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell played on the franchise tag in 2017. The Steelers star running back said he won’t do it again.

Bell threatened to sit out, or retire, if the Steelers franchise him again in 2018.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that, but I would definitely consider it,” Bell told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

He wants a long-term deal in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, leaving the Steelers with a decision.

Bell earned $12.1 million on the franchise tag in 2017. That number projects to around $14.5 million for next season. Bell, who, in the offseason, turned down a deal worth up to $30 million in the first two years, via Fowler, said the Steelers need to “value” him.

“Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them,” Bell said. “I’m not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I’m not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I’m not getting what I feel I’m valued at.”

Bell, 25, earned first-team All-Pro honors after rushing for 1,291 yards on 321 carries and catching 85 passes for 655 yards. He scored 11 total touchdowns.

Bell told Fowler if he sits out the 2018 season, he is unlikely to return.

“It will eventually come down to me playing on the tag or not,” Bell said. “They tag me again, it will be me [saying], ‘OK, do I want to play on the tag or do I not want to play on the tag?’ That’s what it comes down to. If I was a free agent and they let me go, be a free agent, then yeah, I’m going to go explore free agency, test the market.”

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Le’Veon Bell threatens to sit out next season if Steelers franchise him

  2. Bell, you’re the best running back on the planet, but please stop talking about next year when we still have 3 steps left to finish this year.

  3. Hard do say what the best back in the league is worth, but given his injury issues in the past I dont love giving him a long term contract and the exessive value over the second best back.

  4. He’s right about how good he is, but running backs aren’t that important anymore. You can get good ones out there to compliment the high performing Steelers aerial attack.

    Don’t let this guy hold you hostage.

  6. “This will have no impact on the Steelers, however. Meanwhile, the deepening rift between Brady and Belichick was evident in the way a groundskeeper disposed of crumpled up drinking cups after the Patriots practice.” — ESPN

  7. Sure why not spend 10% of the cap on a RB, that’s a clear recipe for success in the NFL right?

    I expect the Steelers are smarter than that

  9. Oof. Now is not the time to yap about future contracts. He just cost himself plenty of money. Pittsburgh is busy squawking about James Harrison and Le’Veon, while New England has tunnel vision for the next game. Winners find a way to win, losers can’t get out of their own way.

  13. Kinda reminds me of NBA player Latrell Sprewell telling the MN T-Wolves that $14 million wasn’t enough, cuz he had a “family to feed.”

    Really?

  16. Wow, Steelers first disrespect a long time defensive standout for the team, and now they want to force one of the league’s best RB’s to play for them on the cheap. Pittsburgh does not respect their players, obviously.

  18. So if he gets the tag, he will sit out the year and probably retire. If you’re going to retire anyway, then why not just play one year $14.5m?

  19. I love it. All the Steelers hater coming out because Bell answered a question. Lol a distraction. You guys wish…of course if you really had your wish, you’d want him to start his hold out now. So he didn’t run all over your teams.

  20. Negotiation talk; plan and simple. And the Steelers management will send him a little message of negotiation too when they draft another runningback in April. He sends a message, management sends a message. Steelers are not held hostage by no player.

  24. The week of a home divisional playoff game and he’s talking about sitting out next year!!! Tomlin talks about playing the Patriots in playoffs three weeks ago…and Mitchell guaranteed a win versus the Patriots !!! Talk about a team not focused at what’s in front of them…..

  26. Take him off that team and you’ll see a vast difference in how everyone plays.

    Sorry but you can’t stack the box against the Steelers because of Brown and now JuJu eating up one on one matchups especially man coverage. Blitz and Roethlisberger can still hold the ball long enough to make something happen. So you need to respect the pass.

    But with a lighter box Bell and his patience can get to the outside easily making those 2 yard gains turn into 5-6 and eventually 10+. Plus play a soft zone and Bell in space becomes a nightmare for defenses to cover. Not only that but he becomes your closer as he seems to never get tired and always churns out tough yards as the game goes on. Plus the D is built to keep a lead as the linebackers struggle in space (as seen now that Shazier is out) so you need to be up to let guys like Watt rush and keep the pressure on.

    With all that said it’s in everyone’s best interest to keep Bell, Ben and Brown together so hopefully Bell will be smart enough to realize this and take the contract Pittsburgh has for him next year as I highly doubt it wouldn’t compensate him.

  27. If I was being asked to pound my body into 300lbs DT with no guaranteed future I would feel the same way. If you feel differently I suggest you let JJ Watt or Ndomakong Suh tackle you a few times. See what it’s like

  32. I guess this jerk is the anti-kirk cousins.

    So nice to see Bell is a team player. He only plays for the team of one.

  33. Does any team pay 14 million for their entire RB depth chart currently?
    Pats have what 5 and surely they aren’t paying 14 mil for them.
    Bell may be slightly over valuing his position

  38. See if he is as good as he is outside of this organization and behind that O-line

    A fool indeed

    Any team signing him for more will wreck their salary cap and he will find out it’s not him but the team

  40. Say whatever you want but he’s negotiating from a position of strength and he’s smart to try to get whatever he can. As he said the Steelers don’t hesitate to give him the ball almost 400 times a year and he’s clearly the best running back in the league so pay the man or let him walk

  42. Every one of the 31 other teams would want Le’Veon Bell in their team. He is the #1 key to the Steelers charge for a Super Bowl. However, for the long term deal to be raised now, it’s an attempt to cause disruption. He deserves to be paid because he is the best in the game. If Steelers don’t find the money, they deserve to lose him.

  43. Well at least he is on the one team that was against signing the C.B.A. You play or you lose 14 mil. 3 games in the playoffs is all that he has played in his career. Steelers gave him a good offer last off season. He did not accept. The fact that he is talking about this subject days before the divisional game coupled with other drug related decisions he has made shows that the Steelers are not paying him for his brains. He will play for 14 million next year and the Steelers will run him into the ground and then part ways. Of course he could fake an injury next year and still get paid. Either way if I am Pitt I take what I can get out of the franchise tag and say adios! Too much money,not enough maturity.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!