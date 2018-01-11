Marcell Harris declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Florida safety Marcell Harris missed all of the 2017 season with torn right Achilles. He could have applied to the NCAA for a sixth season but instead has opted to turn pro.

Harris declared for the NFL draft Thursday, posting a letter on Twitter.

“Being a Gator was just one stop on fulfilling a little kid’s dream,” Harris tweeted. “You’ve watched me turn from a kid to a man and it’s now time for me to turn the page. As bittersweet as it is, I say goodbye. I will be forgoing my last year of eligibility and declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.”

Harris played all 13 games in 2016 and made 73 tackles with two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.