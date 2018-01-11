Michael Bidwill on Cardinals’ search: I’m not trying to copycat anybody

Getty Images

The Rams and 49ers hired offensive gurus to coach their teams a year ago and found success with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan respectively. Another NFC West team is currently searching for a head coach, but the Cardinals are leaning in no particular direction.

They have interviewed offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators and special teams coordinators.

“I’m not trying to copycat anybody,” Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill said during an appearance on the “Big Red Rage” radio show. “I’m trying to make the best decision for us to hire the next leader [and] head coach that will deliver championships to this team and this town.”

The Cardinals are taking their time, with Bidwill calling it a “really important marriage.” They have interviewed Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and plan on follow-up interviews.

“It always feels like when you are hiring a senior leader like this, you have to go through a couple rounds of this, and somebody always separates themselves,” Bidwill said.