Miles Austin interviews to become Cowboys’ receivers coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys could bring a familiar name back to their wide receivers room. They interviewed Miles Austin as a possible replacement for Derek Dooley as the team’s wide receivers coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Dooley left last week to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.

Austin, 33, has never coached but worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department the past two years.

He twice made the Pro Bowl with the Cowboys, playing eight seasons in Dallas, one in Cleveland and one in Philadelphia. Austin made 361 career catches for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns. His only career 1,000-yard seasons — in 2009 and 2010 — earned him trips to the Pro Bowl.

Austin long ago became a favorite of Jason Garrett, with the head coach frequently pointing out Austin was an “undrafted free agent from Monmouth.”