Minkah Fitzpatrick declares for draft

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick announced he will forgo his final season to enter the NFL draft. He is expected to be one of the top defensive players off the board.

Fitzpatrick ranks as one of the best defensive players in the school’s history, which is saying something considering that history. The Crimson Tide went 41-3 and won two national titles in his three seasons.

Fitzpatrick became a starter his freshman season.

This season, as a junior, he won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and the Bednarik Award as the game’s top defensive player. Charles Woodson and Patrick Peterson are the only other players ever to win both awards.

Fitzpatrick has potential to play safety, nickelback and cornerback. NFL teams covet that versatility, which is why he won’t have long to wait on draft day.