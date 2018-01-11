NFL has no rule or policy regarding hiring a new coach before firing the old one

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has spoken. Sort of.

In response to a question first posed last week regarding whether the league permits a team to reach an agreement in principle with a new coach before firing the current coach, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart tells PFT, “There is no league rule or policy on this.”

It’s unclear what that means as it relates to the question of whether the Raiders violated the Rooney Rule by, as owner Mark Davis has admitted, striking a deal with Jon Gruden before firing Jack Del Rio. While the league has no rule or policy preventing a team from entering into an agreement in principle with a new coach before firing the current one, the Rooney Rule requires at least one minority candidate to be interviewed in connection with each head-coaching vacancy. If the job is never vacant, it seems that it would be impossible to comply with the Rooney Rule.

It’s possible that the league’s position will be that, as long as at least one minority candidate is interviewed at or around the time a change is made, that’s enough to comply with the Rooney Rule. After all, that approach still gives the minority candidate an opportunity to interview for a head-coaching job and to be regarded publicly as a head-coaching candidate.

The problem, of course, is that neither the interview nor the candidacy are real, if the team already has struck a deal with its next coach.

As one league source pointed out on Thursday morning, it’s possible that the Raiders and the NFL will try to tiptoe around this problem by claiming that the Raiders pre-complied with the Rooney Rule, by interviewing at least one minority candidate before agreeing to terms with Gruden. The league authorized this approach in 2010, when Washington interviewed assistant coach Jerry Gray for Jim Zorn’s coaching job, before firing Jim Zorn and inevitably hiring Mike Shanahan.

If that’s the play, it’s critical that the fact back it up. Travel records are very hard to forge after the fact, and if the Raiders’ interviews of Bobby Johnson and Tee Martin actually occurred after Gruden struck a deal with the team, the NFL could come down on the Raiders even harder.

The lingering question is whether the league wants to come down on the Raiders at all. The core problem presented by this situation could be the selective enforcement of rules, a habit of inconsistency that has plagued the league in recent years, with some teams getting slapped and others getting a pass for non-compliance with a variety of provisions and regulations.

This failure to act fairly and even-handedly at all times with all teams has done as much or more to undermine the integrity of and public confidence in the game of professional football as anything that any of the periodically punished teams has done.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “NFL has no rule or policy regarding hiring a new coach before firing the old one

  1. This failure to act fairly and even-handedly at all times with all teams has done as much or more to undermine the integrity of and public confidence in the game of professional football as anything that any of the periodically punished teams has done.

    Boom, there it is. Raider fans & pats detractors may disagree but that only reinforces the hypocrisy.

  3. or remove the rule altogether, as it is very clear that the NFL teams have not looked at race being a determining factor for quite some time.
    I would argue, the removal of the rule would actually be better for race relations, as it would be considered a win for the black community as the rule would have done its part over the last however many years, and is no longer required.

  4. There doesn’t need to be a policy. In the corporate business world, this happens all the time – use a search firm for a “confidential vacancy”, interview and select a hire, fire the employee on Friday and the new hire starts work on Monday.

  5. So then IF Mark Davis abided by the affirmative action Rooney Rule then all rules were followed and there was no problem?

  9. My only problem is with Davis smugly saying “there’s no salary cap for coaches” after he cried poverty and stuck it to the Oakland fans because Vegas offered up more corporate welfare.

  11. Doesn’t the Rooney Rule only come into play if there is a coaching vacancy? There was never a vacancy since Gruden was hired before Del Rio was fired. There was an overlap, no vacancy.

  14. “We are pleased to announce the offer for sale of non-voting, non-managing shares in our head coach position. Favorable lending rates available!” — Packers

  16. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:

    January 11, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Doe the NFL have a rule regarding goofy haircuts ?
    ——————————-
    Is it a toupee or not, that is the question…

    -Raider fan!

  17. If they were going to hire Gruden regardless then the minority candidates should be happy they didn’t have their time wasted. The Raiders already have a black GM so it’s obviously not a race thing. They wanted to make a big splash ahead of moving to Vegas. The best way to do that was to bring in Gruden. Move on. It’s a non story.

  18. It’d be hilarious if the Raiders interviewed somebody today and told the NFL “there you go, we complied.” It’d be absolutely no different than a token interview before announcing Gruden was the new coach so that would seemingly make everybody happy.

  20. I don’t understand how there is and NFL coaches union nor what they provide in return for union dues.

    Reason 1,000,006 why BB is the smartest HC in the NFL> He’s the only HC not in the coaches union. (Which is why he is not and never has been on Madden) Before he retired, Bill Parcels wasn’t in the coaches union either. The rest of them are being played the fool.

  21. I think is is wise to consult a dictionary from time to time.
    definition:
    racism, noun

    prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.

    Merriam Webster:
    racism

    1. a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race
    2 a : a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles
    b : a political or social system founded on racism
    3 : racial prejudice or discrimination

  23. There is no problem. Thought the Rooney rule dealt with forced interviews. Didn’t know it also dealt with redefining what an official contract is? Preferential treatment running wild.

  24. The Rooney Rule is a dumb rule in this day and age in the NFL. It should be repealed, like all such rules that are unnecessary and hence ignored. There, I’ve said it.

  25. The Rooney rule doesn’t solve a racial divide, it creates one.

    On another note, Mark Davis is horrifying to look at.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!