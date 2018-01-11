NFL “will look into” Raiders’ head-coaching hire

Getty Images

The Fritz Pollard Alliance has changed its tune on the Raiders’ compliance with the Rooney Rule in connection with the hiring of coach Jon Gruden. The NFL may now do the same.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement issued late Thursday afternoon that the NFL “will look into” the situation.

On Wednesday, the Fritz Pollard Alliance raised concerns about the process in light of an admission from coach Mark Davis that he had a deal in place with Gruden before firing Jack Del Rio.

Earlier today, the NFL told PFT that there is no rule or policy that prevents a team from reaching an agreement in principle with a new coach before firing the current coach. However, the Rooney Rule requires that at least one minority candidate be interviewed for each coaching vacancy. If there never was a vacancy, how could there be compliance?