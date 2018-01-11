Panthers reach agreement with Norv Turner

Getty Images

The Panthers have finalized a deal with Norv Turner, via multiple reports. The long-time coach replaces Mike Shula as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Turner was the favorite for the job, and Carolina didn’t waste any time getting him on board.

Turner’s son, Scott, the quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan, will join the Panthers’ staff as quarterbacks coach. He will replace Ken Dorsey, whom the Panthers fired Tuesday.

Carolina already employs Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, as an offensive consultant, and Norv Turner’s nephew, Cameron, as assistant quarterbacks coach. Scott was the quality control coach during Rivera’s first two seasons.

Norv Turner, 65, parted ways with the Vikings midway through the 2016 season and did not coach in 2017.