Panthers reach agreement with Norv Turner

Posted by Charean Williams on January 11, 2018, 7:29 PM EST
Getty Images

The Panthers have finalized a deal with Norv Turner, via multiple reports. The long-time coach replaces Mike Shula as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Turner was the favorite for the job, and Carolina didn’t waste any time getting him on board.

Turner’s son, Scott, the quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan, will join the Panthers’ staff as quarterbacks coach. He will replace Ken Dorsey, whom the Panthers fired Tuesday.

Carolina already employs Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, as an offensive consultant, and Norv Turner’s nephew, Cameron, as assistant quarterbacks coach. Scott was the quality control coach during Rivera’s first two seasons.

Norv Turner, 65, parted ways with the Vikings midway through the 2016 season and did not coach in 2017.

7 responses to “Panthers reach agreement with Norv Turner

  1. Thank GOD he is going to mess up the Panthers then wimp out and quit in the middle of the season like he did for the Vikings… Look where they are now compared with him!

  3. Only 4 Turners on the Panthers coaching staff. It would be considered unkind to say the word nepotism in Charlotte but this is almost laughable. Maybe Norv can get jobs for the wives and daughters in the front office.

  4. His long ball style matches up with Cam. I’m curious to see how he does with a modern, pass catching RB like the panthers rookie.

  6. When Turner first showed up in Minnesota in 2014, he seemed to work well with Bridgewater. AP sat out the year, and Turner cut Teddy loose. The following year, AP was back and Turner pulled in the reigns on TB, getting far too conservative.

    Turner rode Emmitt Smith to two Super Bowl championships and has always gravitated towards a run heavy offense. I much prefer Shurmer’s approach to game planning and play-calling. I wish Turner luck in Carolina, but won’t be surprised if he ends up butting heads with Newton.

