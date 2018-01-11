Patriots have perfect attendance at final practice of week

Getty Images

The Patriots are obviously good at football, but they’re also as healthy as they’ve been in months, which helps.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Patriots had their entire 53-man roster on the practice field Thursday, as they had their final full practice of the week.

It was the first time all 53 players have been fully available since Sept. 29, which is alarming for a few reasons.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell had missed the previous two workouts, as they wait to decide if they’ll activate him from injured reserve. They also had running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and linebacker Marquis Flowers (illness) back.

While they still have 10 guys on IR, having 53 players available is a large part of the reason they’re at this point.