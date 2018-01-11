Patriots list six as questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

The Patriots had full attendance at Thursday’s practice, but they haven’t ruled everyone in for Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Six members of the team have been listed as questionable for the game, including three of the team’s running backs. Mike Gillislee (knee), Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) make up that group.

Burkhead and White missed the final two games of the regular season while Gillislee sat out in Week 17 after getting hurt on Christmas Eve. Dion Lewis saw a lot of work while the trio worked through those injuries, but the fact that all of them were able to practice this week suggests he’ll have more company against Tennessee.

Linebacker Marquis Flowers (illness), defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) and defensive lineman Eric Lee (ankle/finger) are the others to draw questionable tags. Wide receiver Chris Hogan, who missed seven of the last eight games with a shoulder injury, did not receive an injury designation and should be set to go for the first time since Week 14.