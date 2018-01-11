Raiders add Colts running backs coach to staff

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden continues to quickly build a staff. It’s almost like he knew he was getting the job weeks ago.

The latest addition is running backs coach Jemal Singleton, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Singleton has spent the last two seasons with the Colts, and if he can do for Marshawn Lynch what he did with Frank Gore, the Raiders would be delighted.

Singleton spent the previous 14 years coaching at the college level, including nine years at Air Force, his alma mater.