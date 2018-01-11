Raiders hiring Alabama defensive backs coach

Getty Images

Alabama defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley has accepted a job to coach the Raiders’ secondary, footballscoop.com reports.

Ansley agreed Monday to become Colorado State’s defensive coordinator. But Jon Gruden called and lured Ansley to Northern California.

Ansley spent two years at Alabama and had one of the top units in college football in 2017. Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who declared for the draft Thursday, won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and the Bednarik Award as the game’s top defensive player.

Ansley previously served as defensive backs coach at Kentucky (2013-15) and Tennessee (2012) and as a graduate assistant at Alabama (2010-11).