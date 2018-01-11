Raiders will interview Dave DeGuglielmo for OL coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins were not going to retain Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach, and the veteran assistant could have a new job soon. He will interview with the Raiders on Monday, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

DeGuglielmo joined the Dolphins staff in October as a replacement for Chris Foerster, who resigned in the wake of the release of a video showing him snorting a white powder in his office.

DeGuglielmo got his start with the Giants as an assistant line coach and quality control coach from 2004-08. He spent three years as the offensive line coach on Tony Sparano’s staff in Miami from 2009-11 and then moved to the Jets in the same role in 2012. DeGuglielmo was with the Patriots as offensive line coach in 2014-15 and with the Chargers as assistant line coach in 2016.