Bengals hire Frank Pollack as OL coach

Getty Images

Word over the last couple of days was that Frank Pollack will not return as the Cowboys offensive line coach for the 2018 season and that former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander is among the candidates to replace him in Dallas.

If Alexander gets the job, it will turn out to be a trade between the two teams. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Pollack has been hired as the new offensive line coach in Cincinnati.

Pollack joined the Cowboys in 2013 as an assistant offensive line coach and replaced Bill Callahan in the top job for the 2015 season. The Cowboys line, led by first-round picks Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin, was one of the top units in the league over Pollack’s three years in the job.

The Bengals line was less effective in 2017 as they struggled to replace departed starters Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler with the same level of play.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. ET: The Bengals have announced the move.