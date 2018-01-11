Report: Brian Schottenheimer among OC candidates in Seattle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
The Seahawks are looking for a new offensive coordinator and their list of candidates reportedly includes a coach with prior NFC West experience.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks “will want to talk to” Brian Schottenheimer about the vacancy created by the firing of Darrell Bevell this week.

Schottenheimer spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis and spent a year at the University of Georgia in 2015. He was the Rams’ offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and held the same job with the Jets from 2006-2011. The Jets had some success while Schottenheimer was on the staff, but neither team distinguished itself as an offensive juggernaut with Schottenheimer calling the plays.

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who worked for Pete Carroll at USC, came up as a possibility earlier this week, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that there’s a “zero percent” chance of Sarkisian leaving Atlanta.

  1. Oh God.. As a Jets fan, all I can tell Seattle is good luck.

    Robbed Pennington of his last good years. I don’t even wanna hear it was for lack of weapons. Laverneous Coles and Jericho Cotchery aren’t HoFers, but they were good enough wideouts.

    Fumbled the Brett Favre situation, couldn’t decide if he wanted to be a run first team, or let Favre sling it.

    Had some success early on with Mark Sanchez, mostly because he had Thomas Jones and Ladanian Tomlinson running the rock.

    Left Georgia after a terrible year of playcalling.

  3. What is up with these recycled fired coaches? I need to be an NFL team consultant.

    Look, you go get Harold Goodwin and Tom Moore from Arizona. That way you improve your running game and passing game with that hire and they can offer some self scouting on your defense because they’ve been attacking it successfully for the past several years. Plus they already know the division.

    Wouldn’t you like to hire coaches that haven’t been recently fired? Try it sometime. It reallly works.

  4. I don’t get the interest. He doesn’t strike me as the kind of coordinator who can fix the Hawks’ offensive woes.

  5. Why????

    I mean, I know it’s because of his last name, but WHY? He bombed in the pros, he bombed in college at UGA, so now he gets another shot at the pros?

