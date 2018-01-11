Report: Brian Schottenheimer among OC candidates in Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks are looking for a new offensive coordinator and their list of candidates reportedly includes a coach with prior NFC West experience.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks “will want to talk to” Brian Schottenheimer about the vacancy created by the firing of Darrell Bevell this week.

Schottenheimer spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis and spent a year at the University of Georgia in 2015. He was the Rams’ offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and held the same job with the Jets from 2006-2011. The Jets had some success while Schottenheimer was on the staff, but neither team distinguished itself as an offensive juggernaut with Schottenheimer calling the plays.

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who worked for Pete Carroll at USC, came up as a possibility earlier this week, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that there’s a “zero percent” chance of Sarkisian leaving Atlanta.