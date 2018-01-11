Report: Matt Rhule withdraws from Colts’ coaching search

Getty Images

Baylor coach Matt Rhule interviewed with the Colts earlier this week. A day after news of his interview got out, Rhule withdrew his name, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Colts’ search is narrowing with Rhule and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks out of the running.

It appears they are headed toward hiring an offensive-minded coach.

Besides Rhule, Indianapolis has interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. The Bears have since hired Nagy.