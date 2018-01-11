Report: Pat Shurmur is the favorite to be the Cardinals’ next coach

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is reportedly the favorite to be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Shurmur has emerged as the frontrunner for the job, Craig Fouhy of ABC15 reports. Fouhy was the first to report that Bruce Arians planned to retire at the end of the 2017 season, so he has a good track record of reporting on the Cardinals’ coaching situation.

Although he can’t be hired while the Vikings are still in the postseason, multiple teams have shown interest in Shurmur. The Giants and Lions reportedly like him as well. It’s possible that he’ll have more than one offer.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who also has had multiple interviews, is considered No. 2 on the Cardinals’ list, according to the report. Wilks has an advantage over Shurmur in that his season is over and he can be hired immediately, so a team that’s worried about waiting too long and missing out on all its favorite candidates might want to hire Wilks now instead of waiting for Shurmur later.