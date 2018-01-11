Report: Raiders to hire Jim O’Neil as senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders continue to fill out their coaching staff under head coach Jon Gruden.

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio, the Raiders are set to hire former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil as a senior defensive assistant. Additionally, they are parting ways with tight ends coach Bobby Johnson and replacing him with Frank Smith, who served in the same role with the Chicago Bears the last three seasons.

O’Neil did not coach in 2017 after being let go as part of Chip Kelly’s staff after just one season with the 49ers. He had served as defensive coordinator of the Browns the prior two seasons under head coach Mike Pettine. He also served in a variety of defensive positions with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills from 2009-2013.

Johnson, and USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, were interviewed by the Raiders for their head coaching position as the team made a lackluster effort to comply with the Rooney Rule.