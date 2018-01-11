Report: Rams expected to franchise tag Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins said this week he’d be happy to stay in Los Angeles.

Which is convenient, since it seems they can make him.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, the Rams are expected to use the franchise tag on the wide receiver, which isn’t a surprise after they traded a second-round pick and another player for him in August.

Watkins caught 39 passes, but had eight touchdowns, so there’s both production to point to and room to grow. He’s also still just 24, so using the tag as the table-settle for a long-term deal seems reasonable. Last year’s tag for wide receivers was $15.682 million.