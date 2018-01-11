Report: Steve Wilks won’t interview for Colts head coaching job

Getty Images

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was expected to interview with the Colts before the end of the week, but now he won’t, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Colts appear focused on hiring an offensive candidate to replace Chuck Pagano.

Indianapolis has interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. The Bears have since hired Nagy.

The Colts also are expected to have interest in Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Wilks, 48, met with the Cardinals and the Giants earlier this week. He just ended his sixth season with the Panthers, with 2017 his first as defensive coordinator.