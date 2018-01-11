Ronnie Harrison joins Alabama exodus to NFL

Getty Images

Defensive back Ronnie Harrison is joining several of his teammates in leaving Alabama for the NFL. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Bo Scarbrough and defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne also are departing early.

Harrison was a second-team All-SEC selection in his second year as a starter.

He won’t go as high as Fitzpatrick, expected to be a top choice. Harrison received a second-round grade, though he could sneak into the first round as one of the top safeties.

Harrison tied for the team lead with 74 tackles and made three interceptions.