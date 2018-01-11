Saints place Tony McDaniel on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints have made roster moves on both the offensive and defensive lines this week.

Guard Andrus Peat hit injured reserve after breaking his fibula and he’ll be joined on the list by defensive tackle Tony McDaniel. McDaniel left last Sunday’s game against the Panthers with what appeared to be a leg injury, but the team didn’t announce a specific injury.

It looked for a time like McDaniel might have had another reason to take leave of the team during the Wild Card win as Saints coach Sean Payton said that he told McDaniel his wife was in labor at halftime. It turned out that Payton’s information was incorrect as she was actually seeing a doctor about a stomach bug, however.

McDaniel played 12 snaps up front for New Orleans last week. The team promoted defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad. He played two games with the Patriots last season after joining the team as an undrafted rookie.