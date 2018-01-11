Sean Payton’s locker room dance inspired a song

Getty Images

For many years, Saints wins were punctuated by team owner Tom Benson dancing on the field.

There’s something new this year, though. The Saints’ 31-26 victory over the Panthers in the Wild Card round was followed by coach Sean Payton showing off his moves in the locker room while the team celebrated. Video of the dance made the rounds on social media and, New Orleans being a musical town, inspired a song.

Musician Shamarr Allen wrote “Hit the Sean Payton” shortly after the game and the song has made the rounds in New Orleans, including making its way into the team’s locker room after Wednesday’s practice.

“He was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna show the world my skills,’ and he did,” guard Larry Warford said, via ESPN.com. “[The music video] looked dope. Hopefully we’ll be dancing again after the game. ‘Hit the Sean Payton,’ right?”

Payton called himself “overwhelmed” by the song, which will likely become an even bigger hit if Payton’s dancing to it after Sunday’s game in Minnesota.