Stephon Tuitt didn’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Steelers had three defensive starters out of practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Artie Burns said before practice that he expected to be a limited participant after hyperextending his knee on Wednesday, but he wound up not participating at all. Burns also said that he expects to play on Sunday and Friday should provide more clarity on that.

The same is true for defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who went from limited by an elbow injury on Wednesday to out on Thursday. Tuitt said he hurt the elbow during drills on Wednesday and expects to be back in action on Friday.

“I’ll have the pads back on [Friday],” Tuitt said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It was not really serious. It will be really good.”

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was also out on Thursday with a back injury. He didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report at all.