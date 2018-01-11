T.Y. Hilton replaces A.J. Green in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

There’s a change to the wide receiver group for the AFC Pro Bowl squad.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was selected for the initial roster, but he has pulled out of the game due to an unspecified injury. Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton has been added to the team as a replacement.

Hilton had 57 catches for 966 yards and four touchdowns during the 2017 season, which are his lowest marks since his rookie season. Much of that can be attributed to playing without Andrew Luck for the entire year and his frustrations were also directed at the offensive line at one point early in the season.

With Hilton headed for Orlando on January 28, the Colts have now been represented at the Pro Bowl by at least one player every year since 1998.