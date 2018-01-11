Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have problems this offseason beyond just replacing QB Tyrod Taylor.

It’s never too soon for the Dolphins to be thinking about drafting a QB themselves.

Patriots DT Alan Branch is healthy and ready to contribute.

The Jets signed RB Jeremy Langford to a future contract.

New Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a good fit for the position.

Bengals fans have mixed opinions about owner Mike Brown.

Can the Browns model themselves after the Jaguars’ plan?

Steelers LB Vince Williams talked about his bond with teammate Ryan Shazier.

Former Texans RBs coach Charles London left for the same job with the Bears.

More background on Colts coaching candidate Matt Rhule.

Jaguars LB Blair Brown was injured in practice Wednesday.

Titans CB Adoree Jackson denies the existence of the rookie wall.

The Broncos have filled two more assistant jobs.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith was named the team’s MVP.

Injuries kept the Chargers from getting the most from their rookie class.

A look at three things new Raiders coach Jon Gruden needs to do in his second stint.

The Raiders could have interest in Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown.

Now it’s time for Giants ownership to make the call on a new coach.

A plea for some executive of the year attention for Eagles boss Howie Roseman.

Washington TE Vernon Davis is here to spread the gospel of curling.

The Bears added a CB from the CFL.

The Lions seem stuck in a Matt Patricia waiting game.

The Packers are keeping CB coach Joe Whitt and giving him a new title.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn’t worried about QB Case Keenum‘s lack of playoff experience.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn plans to reach out to Georgia coach Kirby Smart, since they have things in common.

More NASCAR types are showing interest in joining a bid for the Panthers.

Saints CB Marson Lattimore is a different player from the first meeting with the Vikings.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard had a rough rookie year.

The Cardinals are near the end of the first round of head coaching interviews.

A contract for DT Aaron Donald is near the top of the Rams’ offseason list.

49ers legend Dwight Clark remains upbeat, yet realistic about ALS diagnosis.

A look at the list of Seahawks changes on the horizon.