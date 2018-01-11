UH quarterback Kyle Allen enters draft

Getty Images

University of Houston quarterback Kyle Allen has decided to skip his final season and enter the NFL draft.

“To Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, thank you for giving an out-of-state kid with desire and love for the game a chance to play,” Allen posted on Twitter. “I’m grateful for all the lessons and experience at both of these amazing places.”

Allen was a five-star prospect out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain High School when he picked A&M. He threw for 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 20 games for the Aggies before transferring to UH.

After sitting out the required season, he opened 2017 as the Cougars’ starting quarterback. But he committed six turnovers in two games and was benched in favor of Kyle Postma, playing only four games at UH.