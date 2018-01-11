Vikings’ playoff run poses logistical challenges for Super Bowl preparations

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
No team has ever played a Super Bowl in its home stadium, and no team has even hosted a conference championship game with a chance to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. So the NFL is accustomed to having plenty of time to prepare the Super Bowl host stadium, without any games being played there.

This year could be different: The Super Bowl will be played at the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings will play a home playoff game on Sunday and would host the NFC Championship Game a week later if they beat the Saints and the Falcons beat the Eagles. That would mean the stadium would be in use while the NFL is usually in the process of doing things like preparing the extra space needed for the additional press and international broadcasts that come with the Super Bowl, and preparing the security perimeter that is built up around the Super Bowl stadium.

Peter O’Reilly, the league’s senior vice president of events, told Albert Breer of SI.com that the league would ordinarily be doing work on the Super Bowl host stadium more than two weeks ahead of the game but will have to change some of its preparations if U.S. Bank Stadium is hosting the NFC Championship Game.

“The good thing is there is a really detailed contingency plan in place that hasn’t had to be rolled out before, but is in place. We’ve been talking with the Vikings and the host committee throughout the back-half of this regular season on a regular basis on all the different scenarios. It adds another factor for sure, but we feel good about the planning in place,” O’Reilly said.

When the NFL originally chose Minnesota to host Super Bowl LII, the plan was for the NFC team to practice at the University of Minnesota and the AFC team to practice at the Vikings’ facility. But if the Vikings are in the Super Bowl, the NFL is going to let them practice at their own facility and send the AFC team to the University of Minnesota. That’s an advantage for the Vikings that previous Super Bowl teams haven’t had. The Vikings would also presumably have more of their own fans in the stadium than Super Bowl teams ordinarily do, although tickets are allocated differently for the Super Bowl, so it wouldn’t be the equivalent of a Vikings home game.

If nothing else, the prospect of a Vikings appearance at the Super Bowl is the prospect of something unique in NFL history. After 51 Super Bowls, we haven’t had a team play on its home field yet.

15 responses to “Vikings’ playoff run poses logistical challenges for Super Bowl preparations

  5. I think we’re missing the bigger picture — the thrill of a Super Bowl in a venue as distinctive and noteworthy as “U.S. Bank Stadium.” Apparently “North American CPA Building” was already taken.

  6. thinredline69 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:57 pm
    Could there be a rematch of Super Bowl IX? Steelers vs Vikings. If so would be interesting to see fan ratio in the stands.

    ————–

    Neither of those teams will play in this year’s SB. Thanks for playing.

  7. edukator4 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    there is 2 weeks to get things done. i guess the guys may actually have to put in a full day’s work then.

    As someone who has been working is a sports arena for over 20 years I can say with absolute certainty you have no idea of what you speak. Changeover is a massive task and despite union issues it takes a lot of bodies a lot of time to get this done.

  11. Please Vikings make the Super Bowl and win it. I’ve had too much of 4 SB losses and since their last Super Bowl appearance 5 losses in NFCCG’s. Darren Nelson dropping the ball, Gary Anderson, 41-0. 12 men in the huddle, Pete Morelli, Blair Walsh. The Vikings are the most balanced team remaining and I feel the most deserving team in the NFL of a SB win. The fans who have stuck with the Vikings through all the aforementioned misery also deserve the win. All the true Vikings fans are confident in them finally winning but also in the back of their minds they can picture, Paul Allen on the call. Forbath with a chip shot to win the Super Bowl and make history. Wide right. NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Or even a loss to the Saints and the typical 1 & done. Reverse the curse~

  15. The Vikings are really having it good this year. It’s like the football gods are literally handing the Vikings their first Super Bowl win.
    ==================================
    They’ll find a way to mess it up…like they always seem to do

    #12meninhuddle

