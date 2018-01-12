Alex Smith added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The annual shuffling of the Pro Bowl rosters is well underway and the latest change comes at quarterback for the AFC.

The Chiefs announced that their quarterback Alex Smith has been added to the roster. Smith will be replacing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Smith set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating during the 2017 season. The play that fueled those numbers had Smith being talked about as a possible MVP candidate when Kansas City opened the season with five straight wins, but a 1-6 skid stopped that before the Chiefs righted the ship and won the AFC North.

Their stay in the playoffs was a brief one, though, and the presence of Patrick Mahomes on the roster means that the loss to the Titans might have been the final time Smith represents the Chiefs in a competitive game. If so, he’ll get one last non-competitive chance before the clock strikes midnight.