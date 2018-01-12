Antonio Brown goes home sick on Friday

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s calf kept him out of the final two regular season games of the year, but it was another health issue that led to an early exit from the team’s facility on Friday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Brown was sent home because of an illness that the team wanted to keep from spreading to other members of the team. Tomlin said that Brown looked good at practice during the week and didn’t express much doubt that Brown will be able to play on Sunday.

Three other Steelers who missed practice on Thursday were back in action on Friday. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, cornerback Artie Burns and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave all got on the field, which is a good sign for their chances of playing against the Jaguars.

The team will release official injury designations for all four players later on Friday.