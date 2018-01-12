Bears keep Vic Fangio, hire Mike Furrey

Getty Images

The Bears re-signed Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, the team announced Friday. He received a three-year deal, according to ESPN.

Fangio, considered one of the league’s best coordinators, would have found other offers on the open market. But new head coach Matt Nagy found a way to convince Fangio to stay, the first big get of his tenure.

Fangio has spent the past three seasons as the Bears defensive coordinator. After inheriting a unit that ranked 30th in total defense in 2013 and 2014, the Bears finished 14th, 15th and 10th in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Fangio arrived in Chicago from San Francisco, where he spent four seasons as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Bears also announced they hired Mike Furrey as wide receivers coach.

Furrey, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, recently completed his second season as the head football coach at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.