Bengals hire Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Bengals announced changes to their coaching staff, including the hiring of Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach.

“I have known Alex for almost 28 years,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I am excited about the quality of teaching expertise he brings to the role and prior experiences from other teams. I look forward to him working closely with Andy Dalton to continue to raise his level of play.”

Van Pelt, a Bills backup quarterback for nine seasons, spent the past six seasons in Green Bay, including the past four as quarterbacks coach. He also was with the Buccaneers as quarterbacks coach (2010-11) and spent four seasons on the offensive coaching staff of the Bills (2006-09). Van Pelt started his coaching career in NFL Europe as the Frankfurt Galaxy’s quarterbacks coach (2005).

Cincinnati also announced it hired Daronte Jones as cornerbacks coach and Matt Raich as a defensive assistant.

Jones joins the Bengals from the Dolphins, where he was assistant defensive backs coach from 2016-17. Raich arrives from Detroit, where he served as assistant defensive line coach (2016-17), defensive assistant/defensive ends (2015) and defensive quality control (2014).

“We are fortunate to have the coaching staff nearly complete,” Lewis said. “These hires round out our defensive staff and provide another key offensive addition as we overhaul the offense.”

The Bengals also announced the re-signing of eight assistant coaches. They join offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who re-signed last week.

Defensive line coach Jacob Burney, running backs coach Kyle Caskey, offensive quality control/assistant offensive line coach Robert Couch, linebackers coach Jim Haslett, defensive quality control coach Marcus Lewis, safeties coach Robert Livingston, offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons all return.