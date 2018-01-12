Bills fire Rick Dennison

Getty Images

The Bills will be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason, but they’ll be hiring a new offensive coordinator first.

The team announced on Friday that they have fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. The move comes less than a week after the Bills failed to score a touchdown in their 10-3 Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.

Dennison joined the Bills shortly after Sean McDermott was hired as head coach last year and oversaw a unit that finished 29th in total yards while the Bills finished 22nd in points. The run game was strong with LeSean McCoy leading the way, but the passing offense struggled all year with Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman both making starts at quarterback.

With wide receivers Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins leaving in the offseason, there weren’t a lot of weapons available in the passing game until Kelvin Benjamin arrived in an October trade. Knee problems limited his effectiveness, though, and the Bills remained one of the worst passing offenses in the league.

They’ll move on to finding both a coordinator and players who can change that this offseason so that it won’t be another 18-year gap between postseason appearances.