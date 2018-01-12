Bills fire Rick Dennison

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
The Bills will be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason, but they’ll be hiring a new offensive coordinator first.

The team announced on Friday that they have fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison. The move comes less than a week after the Bills failed to score a touchdown in their 10-3 Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.

Dennison joined the Bills shortly after Sean McDermott was hired as head coach last year and oversaw a unit that finished 29th in total yards while the Bills finished 22nd in points. The run game was strong with LeSean McCoy leading the way, but the passing offense struggled all year with Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman both making starts at quarterback.

With wide receivers Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins leaving in the offseason, there weren’t a lot of weapons available in the passing game until Kelvin Benjamin arrived in an October trade. Knee problems limited his effectiveness, though, and the Bills remained one of the worst passing offenses in the league.

They’ll move on to finding both a coordinator and players who can change that this offseason so that it won’t be another 18-year gap between postseason appearances.

14 responses to “Bills fire Rick Dennison

  1. Y’need a scapegoat and it’s not gonna be the defensive-minded HC. Even though he’s a Jim Johnson guy, this is a very Andy Reid move for McDermott.

  4. If you read the article below about Beane, then its quite obvious that Beane calls all the shots and McDermott is a rank and file guy aka a yes man.

    a1b24948 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:46 am
  6. 1st and goal from the 1. Shady got you all the way down the field. “I know lets throw a fade to Benjamin”

    This is just one of the reasons why. He liked to outsmart himself. Tolbert on a draw on 2nd and 21 also comes to mind. Tolbert couldn’t run 21 yards without people trying to tackle him. I like that McDermott doesn’t just stick with a problem hoping it will get better.

  10. Lack of talent on offense aside, the guy called frustrating plays…
    2nd and 25 – Run Tolbert (Seriously)
    1st and goal from the 1 in a low scoring playoff game – Tolbert, right? Nope, pass to a hobbled wide receiver. Bills lose.

  11. Dennison will end up just like Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods. He’ll get with a team that has an NFL caliber QB, and he’ll be in the playoffs next year. Did anyone pay attention to what happened in San Francisco this year. Kyle Shanahan looked like a good coach when he was matched up in Atlanta with Matt Ryan. So the 49ers hired him and he got off to a 1-10 start. Then the 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo, and the 49ers were 5-0 in games Jimmy started. They didn’t fire any coaches. They didn’t change the scheme. They only switched from a non NFL QB to an NFL QB. Now Shanahan looks brilliant again. Human’s are supposed to be intelligent beings, but we sure like to play stupid sometimes.

  12. This is good for a number of reasons. First off, mike McCoy is available. Secondly, McDermott and Beane will not stand pat. The easy thing to do is stand pat but by doing this, it shows they are serious about building

  14. Safe to say I am not a Bills fan, but they did just make the playoffs for the first time this century. Why are they acting like a one TD road loss is the same as a 4-12 season?

