Bills looking at Rob Chudzinski, Mike McCoy

Getty Images

The Bills have become the Panthers North, and their list of candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job have a definite Charlotte ties.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the top two options to replace the just-fired Rick Dennison appear to be Mike McCoy and Rob Chudzinski.

Chudzinski worked on the Panthers staff with Bills head coach Sean McDermott for two years (2011-12) before he got the ill-fated Browns head coaching gig, so there’s some automatic familiarity there. He was with the Colts since 2015.

McCoy’s known as a co-worker only to General Manager Brandon Beane, as he was an assistant there from 2000-08, carrying over from the George Seifert staff to John Fox. The Broncos fired McCoy from his second stint as offensive coordinator in midseason.

Not making the list is just-fired Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who would also be a known commodity to both Beane and McDermott.