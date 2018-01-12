Brandon Beane “still in the process” of finding franchise quarterback

AP

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane hasn’t talked specifics of the team’s plans at quarterback for the 2018 season, but it’s a good bet that Tyrod Taylor isn’t front and center in them.

The Bills owe Taylor a $6 million roster bonus if he remains on the team into the new league year and Beane’s comments go along with Taylor’s midseason benching as clear signals that the team is looking elsewhere. Beane said on WGR 550 that the teams that consistently make the playoffs are the ones with franchise quarterbacks and that the Bills are “still in the process of getting that accomplished.”

Beane said he’s seen all of the quarterbacks that could go in the first round, but declined to share his thoughts on them. He did say that the call to bring any of them to Buffalo would come from him.

“It’ll be a collaborative deal, [but] at the end of the day, it’ll be my decision to make,” Beane said. “Sean and I will talk things out, and we talk out a lot of things. Everyday stuff here, things that happen in the week, in the games, and we talk about those decisions and plan them out. We will go through a lot of those scenarios leading up into the draft, but you do have to have one final voice to make that call. I’ll do that, but everything will be a collaborative [effort]. Sean will be very involved in the process.”

The Bills could also go the free agent route, but their six picks in the first three rounds give them a lot of ammo to use to target and go after a quarterback that catches their eye at the top of the draft.