Broncos asked to have Baker Mayfield on their Senior Bowl team

The Broncos coaching staff will be working the Senior Bowl this year and there’s one prospect they are particularly interested in working with during their time in Mobile, Alabama.

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage told Andy Staples and Jason Horowitz of ESPNU SiriusXM Radio that the Broncos requested that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield be placed on their team for the event.

It’s no great secret that the Broncos, who are slated to pick fifth in the first round of the draft, are in the market for a quarterback this offseason, so it makes sense that they would like to get as much information about Mayfield as possible. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will also be taking part in the Senior Bowl, so they’ll be able to do some research on two of the top prospects at the position.

USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson are also considered to be at the top of this year’s group of incoming quarterbacks.