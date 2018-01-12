Browns part ways with RB coach Kirby Wilson

Getty Images

Reports of changes to the offensive coaching staff in Cleveland have been filtering out this week and the Browns formally announced some of them on Friday.

They confirmed that Adam Henry has been hired as their wide receivers coach and that Ken Zampese will be the quarterbacks coach. They also announced that Al Saunders, who was the wide receivers coach and a senior offensive assistant in 2017, will have the title of senior assistant/special projects in 2018.

The Browns also announced several departures, including running backs coach/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson. Wilson has been the running backs coach for several teams over the last 20 years and spent the last two seasons in Cleveland.

With Zampese on board, David Lee is out as quarterbacks coach. The team also parted ways with special teams assistant Shawn Mennenga and special teams quality control coach Stan Watson after special teams coordinator Chris Tabor left for the same job with the Bears.