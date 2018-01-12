Calvin Johnson insists Lions have not reached out to repair relationship

Getty Images

Calvin Johnson remains separated from the Lions, the only team he played for in a nine-year career, and he is adamant they have not sought to repair the relationship.

“Ahh . . . no. They say they have, but no,” Johnson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

Johnson retired following the 2015 season, and the Lions forced him to return a portion of the signing bonus he received in a 2012 contract extension. Johnson paid back $1 million, via the Detroit Free-Press, creating a rift that has become a chasm.

Johnson expressed indifference at the future of the Lions after Jim Caldwell.

“I can’t call it,” Johnson said. “I don’t know any of the people there now.

“You hate to see Caldwell go. He’s a great guy. Guys loved to play for him. I loved to play for him. The man was someone you’d invite out to dinner. He’s that kind of guy. The best to him in his future.”