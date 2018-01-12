Chiefs hire Deland McCullough as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Chiefs bumped Eric Bieniemy from running backs coach to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy left to become the Bears head coach and now they’ve found someone to fill Bieniemy’s former role.

The team announced on Friday that they’ve hired Deland McCullough after interviewing him earlier this week.

“Deland has a track record of success teaching young running backs and he’s also played in this league,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “I enjoyed the time I spent getting to know him and believe he will be a very good addition to our coaching staff.

McCullough spent time with the Bengals and Eagles as a player without seeing regular season action, although he was teammates with Bieniemy in Cincinnati. He joins the team after spending last season as the running backs coach at the University of Southern California. He was at the University of Indiana in the same role for the previous six seasons and this will be his first coaching job in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing yards and one of McCullough’s chief charges in 2018 will be making sure he remains as productive as he was during his rookie season.