Cowboys keep running backs coach Gary Brown

The Cowboys have turned over their coaching staff this season, but they are keeping their running backs coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Gary Brown chose to stay in Dallas rather than leave for Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL playing career.

Brown joined the Cowboys staff in 2013 after four seasons in Cleveland. He helped DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Brown will have to get to know some new co-workers.

The Cowboys allowed special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to leave for Oakland. They did not renew the contracts of quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker. Tight ends coach Steve Loney retired. Wide receivers coach Derek Dooley left for the University of Missouri, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack accepted a job with the Bengals.

Dallas did keep both its coordinators, Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli.