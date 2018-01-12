Derrick Henry hopes to build on success of last week

Getty Images

Derrick Henry looked like a workhorse back against the Chiefs, rushing for 156 yards. He rebounded from a 51-yard rushing performance against Jacksonville in Week 17.

The Titans need another strong performance from Henry to have any chance against the Patriots.

“I’m just trying to play better every week,” Henry said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I get another chance to play against a great team in a good environment. I’m just making sure I’m doing all the right things this week.”

DeMarco Murray‘s knee injury will keep him out again this week, which could make this an audition for Henry to become the team’s lead back for next season. Henry had eight fewer carries than Murray this season but 85 more yards. Murray scored six rushing touchdowns, and Henry added five.

Henry, though, isn’t concerned about what happened during the regular season or what will happen next season. He has only the Patriots on his mind.

“I’m just going out there making plays,” Henry said. “It ain’t no mentality really or anything like that. It’s just about me going out there and doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability.”