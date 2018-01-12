Doug Baldwin: Seahawks players have to “really buy in again”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2018, 6:55 AM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks have responded to their first season without a playoff berth since 2011 by making changes to their coaching staff this week.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable have been fired with speculation about more changes to come. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin said right after the season that he didn’t think Bevell should be fired and said the onus was on the players to do a better job if the team wants better results.

During an appearance on ESPN Thursday, Baldwin didn’t waver from that talking point. He said the two coaches “did an extraordinary job” and that players have to recommit themselves in 2018.

“There’s a lot of things, but I think it all trickles down from us as building our culture and our environment in the locker room and in this building, obviously, this facility,” Baldwin said. “It starts with the top. [Coach Pete Carroll] has done a tremendous job in the past of preaching his philosophy and what he wants in the culture and the environment, and us as players, we’ve just got to go back to that, we’ve got to go back to the basics and really buy in again, because the formula is there; obviously, it’s there. We’ve been a very successful team the past six years, the past seven years. We’ve been to the playoffs consecutively, so the formula is still there. It’s just going back to the basics. I know a lot of people want to blow this up, make it bigger than what it is, but we’re not going to panic as players. We know the formula, we know what we have ahead of us, and we’re just going to go out there and do it.”

The formula may be the same, but the ingredients are going to be different next season. The changes to the coaching staff are expected to be followed by changes to the roster that push the team away from the mix that was responsible for that successful run and those remaining will be left to bridge the old days with the new..

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Doug Baldwin: Seahawks players have to “really buy in again”

  1. The Seahawks made hay with low priced rookie deals. Once they had to pay everyone it all changed. That’s how it goes in the salary cap era. There’s no mystery here.

  2. I agree with Baldwin. I am not sure that changing the offensive line coach & offensive coordinator means the messaging and philosophy from Head Coach Carroll changes. Sure; roster changes are constant in the NFL (Not For Long) league. But with the core that is in place and the head coach/front office the Seahawks have, expect very positive results this coming season.

  3. That statement, “buy in” always annoys me. you are getting paid millions of dollars, there should be no discussion about buying in.

  4. He’s obviously privileged to information/understandings we don’t have but I think it’s a bit premature to assume the formula is intact.

    I’d argue the opposite – the Legion of Boom is decimated and their personnel on Defense is what made the Legion of Boom, not the scheme. Their backyard football offense, while exciting and unpredictable is also highly erratic, chaotic and undependable.

    I think when a Head Coach cleans his house it means there’s gonna be more change than Baldwin supposes. Sure, they’ll retain the Rah-Rah Pete Carroll and his personal style but the scheme may be notably different (especially on offense).

  6. Baldwin is a smart guy. He’s looking more at the G.M.’s office than the coaches for the answers. Baldwin has been in that building for a long time. I think he knows what needs to get fixed. Some guys run their mouths all the time. When a guy like Baldwin tries to say something, stop what you’re doing and listen. He doesn’t want to call out his G.M. publically, but he’s saying it’s more of a personnel issue than a coaching issue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!