Friday morning one-liners

Do stats tell the story of the Bills defense?

Ted Larsen hopes to play right guard for the Dolphins next season.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore makes his playoff debut this weekend.

Will the Jets make a run at QB Kirk Cousins this offseason?

CB Robert Nelson signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens.

Teryl Austin said he didn’t come to the Bengals to be a head coach in waiting.

With Adam Henry hired as wide receivers coach, the Browns are shuffling titles on their coaching staff.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant hopes to add to his postseason highlight reel.

The Texans will put a lot of miles on the odometer in 2018.

Catching up on the Colts coaching search.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey isn’t unleashing the trash talk before Sunday’s game.

How will the Titans try to stop Rob Gronkowski?

The Broncos’ coaching moves appear to favor player development.

T Mitchell Schwartz was an ironman for the Chiefs in 2017.

The Chargers are heading to London next season.

A numerical look at Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s career.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie got his mom a pretty nice gift.

Giants WR Odell Beckham will have a new position coach next season.

It’s been 13 years since the Eagles have faced the Falcons in the playoffs.

Will the Redskins look for an upgrade at running back?

A look at how offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich might shape the Bears offense.

Ranking the top free agents on the Lions.

Five issues for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine to address in his first year with the team.

Vikings CB Trae Waynes has made steady improvement.

Falcons WR Julio Jones didn’t watch his alma mater win the national title.

Will RB Jonathan Stewart remain with the Panthers?

OL Senio Kelemete‘s role with the Saints isn’t prominent but it is important.

If you were listed as questionable by the Buccaneers in 2017, it’s a good bet you wound up playing.

Sorting through veteran quarterback options for the Cardinals.

Progress is being made in the construction of the Rams’ stadium.

Former 49ers RB Marcus Lattimore is coaching at South Carolina.

Former Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable called his time in Seattle a “really cool experience.”