If it’s a two-touchdown point spread in the postseason, it’s a Patriots game

The Patriots are two-touchdown favorites against the Titans on Saturday, a point spread that’s unheard of in the postseason — except for games involving the Patriots.

In the 21st Century, there have been seven NFL postseason games with point spreads of 12 points or more, and all seven of them were in games involving the Patriots.

Here’s the full list of playoff games with point spreads of 12 points or higher since 2000:

2018: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Titans
2017: Patriots favored by 16 vs. Texans (Patriots won 34-16)
2012: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Broncos (Patriots won 45-10)
2008: Patriots favored by 12.5 vs. Giants (Giants won 17-14)
2008: Patriots favored by 14 vs. Chargers (Patriots won 21-12)
2008: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Jaguars (Patriots won 31-20)
2002: Rams favored by 14 vs. Patriots (Patriots won 20-17)

We’re so accustomed to the Patriots being favorites that it’s easy to forget they were the biggest underdogs in any Super Bowl this century when they faced the Rams. They won that game, and since then have won four of five postseason games as heavy favorites. The Titans will hope to look like the Giants 10 years ago, or the Patriots 16 years ago, on Sunday.

28 responses to “If it’s a two-touchdown point spread in the postseason, it’s a Patriots game

  6. Bookies are counting on humans to bet based off their emotional love for the Pats or their emotional disdain for the Pats. Lines are not based off of X’s and O’s which is completely unpredictable. Betting is instead based off of human behavior which is extremely predicable.

  10. So, Peyton Manning has never been more than an 11 point favorite in the playoffs? Wow, not close to the GOAT. oh, and they lost that game to the Charges 28-24, OUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!

  11. Only fools bet giving 14 points. The Patriots will probably cover, but a garbage time touchdown at the end of the game will cost you. Looks like the Patriots are 3-3 in these games in the playoffs. They never really look to blow teams out.

  12. I’m hoping for a good game and that my guys stay in it and squeak a W out late!

    Unfortunately hope is not a strategy.

    Nonetheless, I’ll be cheering like an idiot for my Titans the whole way through.

    Go Titans!

  15. Greatest sports dynasty of the modern era, hands down. Constantly choosing last in the draft, but still churning out double digit win seasons. Hail to the GOAT, BB.

  17. It’s because those aren’t “true” point spreads…in the past 10 years, bettors have stopped betting the line and instead have started betting the teaser cards…in most cases giving you anywhere from 6-10 additional points… this is because the NFL has never seen consistent dominance like the Patriots before…nor have they seen consistent ineptitude like the Browns…bettors have realized that teasing Patriot point spreads has resulted in winning your bet like 80% of time or whatever the Patriots winning percentage has been the past 15 years…same with betting against the Browns…

    If you need more evidence look at the Ravens last 2 point spreads….for some reason they were double digit favorites over the Colts and Bengals…and it’s not like the Ravens have had that dominant defense like years past and on top of that the offense has been among the league worst….they don’t deserve to be double digit favorites against anyone…had they been true lines like they were supposed to be, the Ravens wouldn’t have covered 6 point spreads but tease the line 10 pts and they cover….

    by Vegas setting abnormally high spoint spreads they’ve limited the effectiveness of teaser cards….

    that concludes today’s free lesson!!!

  20. Nonetheless, I’ll be cheering like an idiot for my Titans the whole way through.
    ——–
    No. Not like an idiot. Like a loyal fan. There is no shame in rooting for your favorite team. Having hope doesn’t make you an idiot. That makes you normal to have hope.

    The fans that claim they only root for winners. Those are the front running idiots.
    Good luck titans4ever! Seriously.

    Go Patriots!

  21. “Looks like the Patriots are 3-3 in these games in the playoffs. They never really look to blow teams out.”

    Postseason opponents are typically much better teams than a lot of the regular season opponents, and hence much less likely to be blown out.

    “It should be a 2 touchdown spread because its the AFC and that conference typically has only one or two good teams.”

    Absolutely wrong. There have been many years where the AFC has been the stronger conference, and many where the NFC has been the stronger one. It goes back and forth.

  25. pastabelly says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:48 am
    Only fools bet giving 14 points. The Patriots will probably cover, but a garbage time touchdown at the end of the game will cost you. Looks like the Patriots are 3-3 in these games in the playoffs. They never really look to blow teams out.


    Yep. I’m not touching this point spread. The Patriots M.O. is to go up big and then let the other team score a garbage time TD to make it “closer”.

  26. atthemurph says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:49 am
    It should be a 2 touchdown spread because its the AFC and that conference typically has only one or two good teams.


    And yet the AFC has won the Super Bowl in 4 out of the last 5 tries. Go figure.

    🙂

  27. If the Patriots win tomorrow night… this will make it 9 consecutive seasons an AFC East team has made it to the conference championship game. No other division in football can say the same.

    I forgot! The AFC East is the weakest division in the history of sports and that’s the only reason why the Patriots win… or something.

    🙂

  28. What idiot would only give a 2 touchdown spread. The Patriots are going to win by at least 4 touchdowns. Bank on it. Nothing can stand in our way this year.

