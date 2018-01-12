If it’s a two-touchdown point spread in the postseason, it’s a Patriots game

Getty Images

The Patriots are two-touchdown favorites against the Titans on Saturday, a point spread that’s unheard of in the postseason — except for games involving the Patriots.

In the 21st Century, there have been seven NFL postseason games with point spreads of 12 points or more, and all seven of them were in games involving the Patriots.

Here’s the full list of playoff games with point spreads of 12 points or higher since 2000:

2018: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Titans

2017: Patriots favored by 16 vs. Texans (Patriots won 34-16)

2012: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Broncos (Patriots won 45-10)

2008: Patriots favored by 12.5 vs. Giants (Giants won 17-14)

2008: Patriots favored by 14 vs. Chargers (Patriots won 21-12)

2008: Patriots favored by 13.5 vs. Jaguars (Patriots won 31-20)

2002: Rams favored by 14 vs. Patriots (Patriots won 20-17)

We’re so accustomed to the Patriots being favorites that it’s easy to forget they were the biggest underdogs in any Super Bowl this century when they faced the Rams. They won that game, and since then have won four of five postseason games as heavy favorites. The Titans will hope to look like the Giants 10 years ago, or the Patriots 16 years ago, on Sunday.