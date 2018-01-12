Jaguars list two as questionable on final injury report

Getty Images

The Jaguars had 11 players on their injury reports over the course of the week, but only two of them remained on Friday’s final report of the week.

Linebacker Blair Brown and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens are both listed as questionable. Mickens hurt his hamstring against the Bills last Sunday and was limited in practice all week.

Brown injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice and sat out on Thursday. He joined Mickens as a limited participant on Friday.

Linebackers Paul Posluszny and Telvin Smith and cornerback Aaron Colvin also missed a day of practice this week, but all are expected to be in the lineup when the Jaguars take the field in Pittsburgh on Sunday.