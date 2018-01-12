James Harrison getting more comfortable, but not there yet

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Getty Images

James Harrison nearly played more in his first game with the Patriots than he had the entire season for the Steelers.

And as he prepares for the playoffs, he said he’s getting more and more comfortable with what the Patriots expect him to do, but isn’t where he wants to be.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Harrison admitted he had more work to do.

“It’s a little bit better, but it’s nowhere near where it needs to be,” Harrison said. “A little more comfortable, each day gets a little better. Each week is a little better.”

Having the bye week to process the Patriots playbook helps, as he was able to go through the basics of the defense rather than being game plan-specific. But he did pretty well when being thrown in cold.

In the regular season finale against the Jets, he played 27 snaps, and had two sacks and a forced fumble. He had only played 40 snaps for the Steelers all season, prior to his sudden release. He’s rotating among their edge rushers, but showed he’s still capable of making an impact, even if the Steelers didn’t think so.

7 responses to “James Harrison getting more comfortable, but not there yet

  2. .
    It will be telling to see how Belichick uses Harrison tomorrow. I often thought he’d be good playing on the inside and adding to the up the middle pass rush.
    .

  3. So Belichick and Patricia, with virtually no time, coached up Harrison to achieve more in one game than Tomlin and his staff were able to coach him up to achieve in almost a whole regular season?

    I don’t think that’s a surprise to anyone.

  5. …“It’s a little bit better, but it’s nowhere near where it needs to be,” Harrison said. “A little more comfortable, each day gets a little better. Each week is a little better.”…
    ——————————

    The first thing these guys learn with the Pats is ‘Beli-speak,’ and it looks like Harrison has that down pat.

    I actually thought he might get released the same week he was picked up, but he played well against the Jets. Hopefully he has a few more games of 20-30 snaps in the tank, and hopefully the Pats will play three more games this post-season.

  6. FatBaba says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:00 am
    How dumb are the Steelers for letting him walk?
    Tomlin is a lousy coach for sure

    ____________

    How many lousy coaches have been to 2 Super Bowls?

  7. I bet Harrison makes at least one huge play that goes highlight reel and comes at a time when the Pats need it most. I am glad they got him right before the playoffs.
    He knows how to rise to the occasion.

