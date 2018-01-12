Jonathan Cooper recovering from knee surgery

Getty Images

It took a bit longer than expected after he was drafted seventh overall by the Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft, but Jonathan Cooper became a regular starter during the 2017 season.

Cooper started 13 games at left guard for the Cowboys after joining the team in the offseason, which set him up for unrestricted free agency on a good note. Anyone interested in signing Cooper will likely have a few questions about his health, however.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Cooper had knee surgery last week. Cooper injured his MCL during the regular season finale against the Eagles.

Archer adds that Cooper is expected to be ready for the offseason program wherever he winds up playing. If Cooper does move on, it will be his fifth team in six NFL seasons as he also spent time with the Patriots and Browns after leaving Arizona.