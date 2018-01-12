Josh Freeman signs to play in CFL

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes, David William Naylor of TSN reports.

Freeman attended a Calgary Stampeders mini-camp last spring, but the team did not offer him a contract. He finally gets his chance to resume his career with the Alouettes.

Freeman has not played in the NFL since the 2015 season with Indianapolis. His final game action came in the regular-season finale that season when he led the Colts to a victory over the Titans.

He was out of football the past two seasons.

The Buccaneers made Freeman the 17th overall pick in 2009. He started 61 games with three teams over seven seasons, throwing 81 touchdowns and 68 interceptions.