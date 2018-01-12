Larry Fitzgerald waiting to see who next Cardinals head coach will be

Getty Images

After head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer announced their retirements this month, attention in Arizona turned to what wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will decide to do in 2018.

Fitzgerald said at the end of the regular season that he didn’t have a timetable to decide on a course of action and any call is going to wait on the Cardinals to take care of some other business. In an interview with Golf Channel before the start of the Diamond Resorts Invitational tournament, Fitzgerald said he wants to see who will replace Arians.

“I don’t have a head coach right now so there’s a lot going on,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m going to take some time to figure it out. Our owner and president Michael Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim are out right now interviewing head coaches. I’m interested to see what’s going to happen. I’ll make a decision shortly after I would imagine.”

The Cardinals have interviewed their defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak over the last two weeks. There’s been no sign of an imminent hire, so it may be a while before Fitzgerald is in position to make a call on his playing future.