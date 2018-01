Getty Images

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen won’t see much of his paycheck from last week’s playoff game as the NFL fined him $18,231 for unnecessary roughness.

Allen hit Rams running back Todd Gurley out of bounds after a 26-yard run, drawing a flag and a 15-yard penalty in the second quarter. The Rams ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.

It was a second offense for Allen this season.

The league fined him $9,115 for hitting Bucs running back Charles Sims out of bounds in a December 18 game.